The Inrusinvest investment group approached Philips healthcare consulting to help them realize their ambition to provide accessible, quality healthcare services in Siberia, Russia. The investment group wanted to turn an unused trade center into a profitable, state-of-the-art medical center capable of serving a large, widespread population.



Philips healthcare consultants supported the group with strategic planning in healthcare. They performed market analysis to guide strategic discussions. Then they developed a fitting model of care and conceptual design for the new facility.



Inrusinvest and Philips collaborated to complete this project. Philips solutions have been accepted and implemented and all planning phases of the project have been completed. The new facility has opened its doors in April 2017.