Philips and The Walt Disney Company EMEA are teaming up to test the effects of custom-made animations , including specially-made Disney stories. Ambient Experience will render six pieces of original, stylized Disney animation – created specially by Disney animators for use in hospitals with clinical guidance from Philips.



This series of animated stories can improve the patient and clinician experience during pediatric MRI procedures. The Disney animation features characters like Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars’ Yoda and others, coming together in a diagnostic setting for the first time.



The goal of Philips’ research pilot is to help alleviate children's anxiety, create bonds and improve the staff’s ability to carry out their tasks in MRI scanning rooms across six leading European hospitals. This research project will commence this summer; the results of the pilot project will be completed later this year.