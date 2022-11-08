The power of collaborating with Philips is that they have experience with, and knowledge of medical technology, innovation, and healthcare. They think beyond the technology and know how to engage a team in developing new work processes.”
Anke Loeffen, Care Manager
Radboudumc Amalia Children’s hospital
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Radboudumc Amalia Children's Hospital was planning to move to a new location. The biggest changes were the transition from open ward nursing to single bed units and the introduction of new technology such as care phones (mobile devices). The Amalia Children's Hospital wanted to optimally prepare its staff for this transition and closely involve them in the process of developing the new way of working. Philips was asked to assist in preparing for this transition.
Watch the video to learn from the NICU staff how Philips helped with this transition.
The project was executed in phases and managed by a core team consisting of NICU nurses, Philips consultants and a consultant from Radboudumc. Our consultants began by assessing the current state by means of observations and interviews. They interviewed staff from all function groups about the current processes and the changes they could expect. The current state was visualized to illustrate to the NICU team what would change and what would remain the same.
Based on the initial assessment, six change themes were defined – Logistics, Smart Hospital, Collaboration, Working Agreements, Culture and Family Integrated Care – and these were further elaborated on in two co-creation rounds. During these sessions, which were facilitated by Philips, the team was challenged to think about the most efficient new way of working for the single bed units. In the first session, key issues were elaborated on. In the second round, the new work processes and working agreements were validated.
After defining the future work processes, the lead was handed over to the Amalia Children's Hospital so they could implement the new way of working and ensure its use by the team. In preparation, the Philips consultants documented all validated work processes, roles, and tasks in a Roadbook, which each NICU staff member has on their desktop for reference purposes. Furthermore, Philips provided a blueprint for change projects within the children's hospital, which is already being used by other departments.
Philips provided a lot of structure during the preparation for the transition. This ensured that things are running smoothly in our new department. Our staff are highly satisfied and enjoy their work. I am very proud of the end result.”
Anke Loeffen, Care manager
Radboudumc Amalia Children’s hospital
Learn more about our approach and the results of this transition project by downloading the full case study.
Philips also assisted the NICU team with the configuration of new technology, e.g., by configuring smart alarm limits with the use of Smart Alarm Delay that helps prevent alarm fatigue. Do you want to learn more about these smart alarms in the NICU at the Amalia Children’s hospital? Watch this video.
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
The Amalia Children's Hospital is part of Radboudumc in Nijmegen, the Netherlands and brings together various specialties in children’s health care. Every year, around 25,000 children are admitted to the children's hospital, which specializes in complex, rare hereditary and congenital disorders. Children and their parents are actively involved in the care process. The staff of the Neonatology department treat newborns who require intensive care.
Isha ten Have, MD Healthcare Consultant
Isha ten Have, MD
Healthcare Consultant
Isha has a clinical background in surgery, trauma, and the emergency department. She is a physician trained in and around Amsterdam, the Netherlands and has expertise in eHealth and the design of new (virtual) care pathways. As a healthcare consultant Isha specializes in change management and performance improvement across the healthcare continuum.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “I confirm” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audience. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.