This research paper provides a retrospective review in validation of patient-focused design concepts, and concludes that patients are looking for enhancements both outside of and within the cath lab.Click here to learn more
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on how the pandemic fast-tracked healthcare digital transformation, in this article on Key eHealth strategy learnings from the pandemic.Click here to learn more
Amsterdam UMC will combine two cath lab departments into a single location. Philips consultants helped translate their vision for better heart care into a concept design, floor plan and a 3D animation of their new cath lab department.Click here to learn more
Dr. Patrick Heiler shares why the implementation phase in healthcare transformation projects is important.Click here to learn more
We’re there with you as you plan to restart elective care during the COVID-19 pandemic. With modeling tools and our consulting expertise, we can help you quantify and visualize potential upcoming care needs and help drive resilience for the transition to the ‘new normal’.Click here to learn more
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.Click here to learn more
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.Click here to learn more
Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facilityClick here to learn more
Partnering with WMCHealth to improve operational performance and the patient experience.Click here to learn more
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.