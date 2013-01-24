Blueprint of the ideal emergency department layout

The building structure of the hospital shapes contemporary EDs

The round table discussion highlighted the fact that EDs about to undergo refurbishment often have a wish list that isn’t compatible with the existing building structure. It may be that a space can’t be altered due to historic landmark designation, or the space may have technical limitations that prevent significant rebuilding. An example of the latter might be expensive lead walls in the radiology department, which often mean any relocation is simply too costly. Therefore, a crucial part of Philips' consultancy work is to optimize EDs within the existing building parameters.

Philips HTS has supported several EDs through this type of optimization. Requests and requirements vary hugely from one project to the next, so we offer customized solutions that retain the existing building structure. Sometimes incremental changes, like relocating the triage room, are key to process improvement. Often, the answer involves fine-tuning ED processes in conjunction with other departments, such as acute admissions. Both result in enhanced patient throughput.