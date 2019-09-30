München Klinik and Philips worked together to complete a precise analysis of the current situation at all locations and developed a needs-based exchange concept. A multi-faceted standardization project was initiated to fulfill the initial needs that were identified, including standardizing the equipment and implementing a single operating philosophy around cross-departmental use of systems, probes and accessories. About 60 new devices were installed across a wide variety of departments in the first year of the partnership, and ultrasonic systems were replaced with more powerful devices designed to improve both the diagnostics for patients and the working conditions for employees.

