Discover a variety of comprehensive and convenient learning options designed to fit your schedule and preferences, ensuring you stay at the forefront of contemporary practice. Elevate your skills, advance your career, and optimize patient care with Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices Academy (IGTD Academy)—where education drives excellence.
Gain immediate access to IGTD Academy to begin your learning journey
Registration
Click on the “Create Account” button to enroll today
Process
Fill out the registration form and follow the prompts to complete your setup.
Confirmation
You'll receive a welcome email with your login details for immediate access.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
This website contains information about products and therapies approved and cleared for use in the United States and is intended for a United States audience. If you live outside the U.S., you may see information on this website about products or therapies that are not approved or marketed in your country.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.