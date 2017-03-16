Clean that
tongue

Agenda

AM: Clean for 60 secs

Tip: Remove bad breath bacteria that settle overnight by cleaning your tongue first thing.

Explore TongueCare+

Brush those
teeth

Agenda

AM + PM: Brush for two minutes

Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.

 

Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.

See our range

Blast that
plaque

Agenda

PM: Floss between your teeth

Tip: 40% of each tooth is hidden by its neighbor. Remove plaque from between your teeth before you brush, so your toothpaste can work its magic.

Replace that
brush head

Agenda

Every 3 months

Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.

 

Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.

See our range

Whiten that
smile

Location

In office or at home

Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom!

 

Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.

Brighten your smile

