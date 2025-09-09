Philips helps Sydney Adventist Hospital to streamline their procedures in the hybrid OR
- May 22, 2019
- 2 minute read
Sydney, Australia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a leader in health technology, has enabled Sydney Adventist Hospital to streamline their minimally invasive surgical procedures in their new hybrid operating room (OR). This makes Sydney Adventist Hospital the first user of the Philips Azurion system in Australia.
This next generation image guided therapy platform encourages an increased number of procedures, for more patients, carried out consistently and efficiently with fewer preparation errors. Its innovative user experience helps successfully handle heavy caseloads and is fine-tuned so clinicians can provide exceptional patient care, swiftly and reliably, regardless of which procedure is being performed.
“In previous operations you might have been looking at two, three, or four months recovery from an aortic aneurysm repair,” said Dr. Richard Harris, Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia. “Now we can get this patient home in two days and they are really feeling quite normal after two or three weeks.”
As use of hybrid operating rooms gain in popularity, patients who undergo minimally invasive procedures can recover faster. Assisted by the latest in live image guidance, surgeons are now able to achieve desired results quickly and with less trauma.
“We aim to provide integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures by helping healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care,” said Matt Moran, Managing Director, Philips Australia and New Zealand. “By making therapy more efficient, more appropriate and more personal, we can contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare.”
Patients and surgeons are seeing the extensive benefits of hybrid ORs, which enable health care professionals to provide superior patient care, easily and confidently perform procedures, whilst also increasing efficiency. Philips Azurion is helping clinicians at Sydney Adventist Hospital to have unique opportunities to streamline procedures and enjoy a more optimised workflow.
“I’ve been involved in the design of hybrid ORs over the last few years and it was wonderful to actually have all of those experiences come together to help build this one,” said Dr. Harris, Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital.
Highlights of the Philips Azurion include:
- Simplified setup and operation – ProcedureCards help streamline and standardise system set-up and reduce preparation errors. Hospital specific protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow
- Time savings – The parallel processing feature helps save time by enabling interventional team members to conduct multiple tasks simultaneously. As an example, while fluoroscopy/exposure is taking place, a technologist in the control room can instantly review previous images from the same patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient
- High quality images – ClarityIQ provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures. Over 500 system parameters have been fine tuned to enable superb visualisation at a low dose. Dr. Harris finds this a highlight of the system, “Imaging is probably my number one joy – the fact that you can see vessels so clearly.”
- Live image guidance – Innovations to help clinicians determine the proper course of treatment include StentBoost Live, Dynamic coronary mapping and SmartMask.
- Easy patient access – With FlexMove, the ceiling mounted C-arm can be quickly moved anywhere required around the table, or completely out of the way if necessary. This gives the interventional team more room to work around the patient and frees up the head area so the anaesthesiologist and/or echocardiologist can work with ease
At Philips, the intent is to develop an interventional system that assists clinicians in a seamless, intuitive fashion, providing imaging support that is an extension of their skill set, without being burdensome or ‘in the way’. Azurion advances that goal.
Sydney Adventist Hospital has positioned itself as a leader in minimally invasive surgical procedures by becoming the first in their region to acquire the Azurion system. Their staff has been vocal in praise for its capabilities.