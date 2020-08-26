Home
Pulse Oximetry

Easy to use sensor design. Fast patient assessments.


Accurate pulse oximetry readings are critical in helping you make fast assessments for all your patients – across care settings and clinical circumstances.   You can count on the broad line of easy to use solutions in our Philips SpO2 sensor portfolio to reliably fulfill your oximetry demands for personalized, world-class monitoring and smart, patient-focused care.

Explore our wide range of sensor options supplies and select the criteria that meets your needs.

Pulse Oximetry (SpO2)

Featured SpO2 products

  • Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor, Case of 20

    Alar sensor for poorly perfused patients

Tested and validated for performance

Weight testing
Philips SpO2 extension cables undergo extensive testing to ensure ruggedness in the harshest clinical environments.   These cables are extremely durable and designed to withstand the daily clinical wear and tear of multiple patient usages and cleanings.
Sensor testing
Each Philips M1191B/BL SpO2 Reusable Glove sensor must pass extensive testing procedures before it can be shipped to customers. This rigorous testing helps to ensure that the Reusable Glove Sensor will meet all of its specifications and is ready to be used in the most challenging clinical situations.
Pullout testing
Philips M1192B/BL SpO2 Reusable Glove sensors are extensively tested to minimize the chance of accidental disconnect. These sensors are designed and performance tested to withstand the typical clinical usage patterns of repeatedly connecting and disconnecting the sensor from the patient monitoring device.

Resources

Pulse oximetry sensor portfolio (650.0KB)
SPO2 sensor verification and validation testing (1.53MB)
Alar sensor (241.0KB)

