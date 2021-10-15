Burlington, NC, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands – LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration to further advance digital pathology. Through the implementation of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, LabCorp will incorporate digitized workflows within its anatomic pathology services, which are an integral component of its comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services.
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is the first, and currently the only, digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use in the US. It aids pathologists in the review and interpretation of digital images of surgical pathology slides that are prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue, with the goal of providing improved turnaround times and supporting the precise analysis of tissue samples. LabCorp will initially implement the system in four of its laboratories, and it will also work with its interested customers to evaluate their potential transition to digital pathology.