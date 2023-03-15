Upgrade and security services

Technology Maximizer helps your organization achieve its goals by proactively and cost effectively maintaining the latest regulatory-approved software and hardware release levels for your equipment.
Make the most of your most important asset – your people. Our comprehensive, clinical, technical and operational courses, programs and learning paths play a key role in delivering high quality patient care from a future proof, highly motivated and well-trained workforce.
We’re committed to proactively addressing security concerns. We offer a comprehensive security plan to deliver the safety of patient, personal and business data. Our updated Product Security Statement reflects the rapidly changing security environment and ensures designed-in security in all our products to meet the latest challenges.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.