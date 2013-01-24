Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Hospital Respiratory Care
HCNOCTN96

Philips V60 Plus ventilator

Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) Integration: a powerful union

 

  • The Philips V60 Plus ventilator* integrates non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) on one device.
  • Available as an upgrade to your Philips V60 ventilator or as a stand alone ventilator.
  • Designed to work together, the V60 Plus ventilator allows choosing the best option for your patients from among our range of NIV masks and high flow nasal cannulas.
  • Learn more about comprehensive services at every stage of your ventilator's lifecycle.

 

It enhances workflow and patient care efficiency by enabling clinicians to easily, readily and rapidly adjust therapies around constantly changing patient conditions.

 

Dedicated to early intervention in respiratory failure, it supports speed-to-therapy and patient comfort.

Request more information
Download whitepaper
* May not be available in all markets. Not available for sale in the USA.
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent
    site planning main

    Save time and limit disruption with a single device for NIV and HFT

     

    Research shows the process of obtaining an HFT device through to completing patient set-up takes 16.3 minutes on average, as compared to an average of only 3.8 minutes with the V60 Plus.1

     

    • Single device for NIV and HFT
    • Improved workflow
    • Reduced patient disruption
    masthead banner image

    Facilitate your ventilation strategies

     

    Many situations benefit from the ability to switch quickly between HFT and NIV strategies:

     

    • Weaning from NIV to HFT
    • Escalating deteriorating patients from HFT to NIV
    • Adjusting therapies as patient condition changes
    continuitycare banner image

    High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611

     

    Eases the transition from NIV to HFT

     

    • Rates as most comfortable in head-to-head testing2
    • Is available in a range of sizes to fit most patients
    • Adds versatility to your inventory
    community logo

    Made for each other.
    And you.

     

    Choose the best option for your patients from among our range of NIV masks and high flow nasal cannulas. Designed to work together, the V60 Plus ventilator, masks and cannulas:

     

    • Enable therapy transitions
    • Support skin-protective strategies
    • Calculate and display patient leak automatically in NIV modes to aid mask adjustment
    HCNOCTN96

    Already own a Philips V60 ventilator?

     

    The simple V60 HFT activation upgrade removes the hassles of retrieving and setting up a second device, shortens the time needed to escalate therapy, and enables efficient utilisation of your equipment fleet and consumables inventory.

    Upgrade your Philips V60 now
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    Better together!

     

    Take your solutions to the next level with our services.

    Respiratory services and more

     

    Comprehensive services at every stage of your ventilator's lifecycle, utilising your people, processes and technology.

     

    Count on us as your patients count on you. 

    Our medical equipment services portfolio includes:

    • RightFit service agreements
    • Clinical services
    • Respi-Link
    • And more!

     

    www.philips.com/rightfit

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Downloads

    Clinical summary:

    Evidence-based practice for NIV and high flow nasal cannula

    Download summary (PDF)
    clinical

    Philips V60 Plus ventilator brochure:

    NIV and HFT: a powerful union

    Download brochure (PDF)
    hft brochure

    High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 brochure:

    NIV and HFT: a powerful union

    Download brochure (PDF)
    AC 611 brochure

    References

     

    1. Formative testing report. Philips V60 Product Testing, Results and Recommendations. ResearchWorks May 31, 2017.
    2. Philips High Flow Cannula therapy prototype testing. Conducted by ResearchWorks. 2016.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand