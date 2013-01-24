The Philips V60 Plus ventilator* integrates non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) on one device.

Available as an upgrade to your Philips V60 ventilator or as a stand alone ventilator.

Designed to work together, the V60 Plus ventilator allows choosing the best option for your patients from among our range of NIV masks and high flow nasal cannulas.

Learn more about comprehensive services at every stage of your ventilator's lifecycle.

It enhances workflow and patient care efficiency by enabling clinicians to easily, readily and rapidly adjust therapies around constantly changing patient conditions.

Dedicated to early intervention in respiratory failure, it supports speed-to-therapy and patient comfort.