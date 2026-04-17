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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Pedestal and Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Pedestal and Horizontal Channel Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Pedestal and Horizontal Channel Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(376.44 KB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(504.31 KB)
See all
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
376.44 KB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
504.31 KB
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