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Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Mounting Accessories
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Mounting Accessories
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Mounting Accessories
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about ITD Mounting Accessories available for Intellivue MP90 monitors.
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Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
Features
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6161.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6162.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
Power supply holder for Philips IntelliVue MP 90 monitors
ITD part no. TS 6163.9 (Additional information; finish: Arctic White; max. load: 2 kg / 4.4 lbs)
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