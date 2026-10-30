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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP20/30 on the top shelf of a Draeger FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(728.22 KB)
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IntelliVue MP20/30: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP20/30. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
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728.22 KB
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