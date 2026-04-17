Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 ITD Pole Mounting
IntelliVue MP90 ITD Pole Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 ITD Pole Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a pole.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm
Features
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm
ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm
Specifications
Additional Information
Finish
RAL 7035 light grey powder coated (Support post: aluminium natural anodized)
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
23 kg / 50,6 lbs
Page not found - Philips