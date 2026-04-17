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Paper, No Header
Paper, No Header
Z-Fold
Papers
Paper, No Header
Z-Fold
Papers
Z-fold, 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11") Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid
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Documentation
Brochure
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
(2.35 MB)
User Manual
Instructions for use
(1.33 MB)
See all
Specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/case
Packaging
1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Dimensions
216 mm x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Paper Style
Z-fold
Color
Red
Use with Philips Equipment
860343, 860351
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-sterile
Package Weight
8.070 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
BPA Free
Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Documentation
Brochure
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
PDF
|
2.35 MB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.