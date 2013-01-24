Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

New
Lumify Futurepad 10 inch tablet

Lumify

Futurepad 10 inch tablet

Find similar products

The Futurepad tablet is a slim, elegant rugged tablet with a weight of only 900 g and an IP67 protection rating. The handy tablet also offers a beautiful 10-inch touchscreen, a fast OctaCore processor and an Android operating system.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Specifications

Physical & Environment Characteristics
Physical & Environment Characteristics
Dimensions
  • 256 x 185 x 17 mm
Weight
  • 900 g
Display size
  • 10 inch, FHD 1920 x 1200, digitizer, passive pen option
Sealing
  • IP67
Drop/Shock
  • MIL-STD-810G 1.2 m
Battery Life
  • 8 to 10 hours
Operating Temp
  • -20-60 degrees
Storage Temp
  • -30-70 degrees
Performance Characteristics
Performance Characteristics
CPU
  • Octa-Core CPU Qualcomm SDM632
OS
  • Android 9.0
System Memory
  • 4 GB RAM
Storage
  • 64GB
Display
  • 1920 x 1200 450 nits
Projected capacitive touch screen
  • multi touch 10 points
Buttons
  • Power, volume +-, F1, F2, return, home, overview
I/O Ports
  • USB-C fast charging/ data transfer
Ports & Slots
  • HDMI, external GPS-antenna, micro SD slot x1, dual SIM card slot
Power Adaptor
  • 5V (fast charging)
Battery
  • 10.800 mA (40 Wh), operation time up to 10 hours, easy removeable
Audio
  • Speaker x1
Cameras
  • 5M pixel front camera, 13M pixel rear camera +flash
Sensors
  • E-Compass, G, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint
Wireless & GPS Network Characteristics
Wireless & GPS Network Characteristics
Wireless
  • 802.11 ac/b/g/n
Bluetooth
  • 4.1 LE
GPS
  • ublox M8/ ext. GPS antenna connector
Modem (duo SIM)/ LTE
  • 4G 4G
Standards
  • NFC ISO/ IEC 14443 A/B
Tablet accessories options
Tablet accessories options
Active digitizer pen, chargeable by Micro-USB
  • Optional
Hand Strap FPZ10
  • Optional
Spare-Battery FPZ Android 10"
  • Optional
Desktop Cradle 2xUSB, 1xLAN, 1xRS232, spare battery charging slot
  • Optional
Cable clip
  • Mandatory to any FuturePad from Jan’21
Kickstand
  • Optional
Certificates
Certificates
Approvals
  • FCC, CE, IC MIL-STD-810G

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Lumify sold separately

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand