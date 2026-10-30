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BBG nasal aspirator
BBG nasal aspirator
Nasal aspirator
Newborn supplies and consumables
BBG nasal aspirator
Nasal aspirator
Newborn supplies and consumables
Developed in conjunction with Miami Children’s Hospital, the BBG nasal aspirator allows efficient, non-invasive suction of the nasal cavity.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Features
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Philips - BBG nasal aspirator Nasal aspirator - Philips