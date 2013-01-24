Home
Wearable biosensor Wireless remote sensing device

Wearable biosensor

Wireless remote sensing device

Philips wearable biosensor provides a convenient and comfortable way to keep watch of patients in need of frequent monitoring. This self-adhesive biosensor automatically and continuously measures vital signs, body posture and step count, and detects falls.

Features
Comprehensive, contextual data

Philips wearable biosensors, worn discreetly on the chest, simultaneously gather patient vital signs and critical data, including heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature, body posture, fall detection, single-lead ECG, R-R interval (RR-I), and step count.
Enhanced clinical workflow

Philips wearable biosensor automatically and continuously measures, records, and transmits vital signs data to clinical information systems, to enhance clinical workflow. Available measurements will vary by information system.
Lightweight, cableless and wireless

Because there are no cables or wires, patients wearing the lightweight biosensors can move freely in their rooms or throughout the unit¹, while you remain confident that your patients are being monitored, even when they are out of sight.

Connected care through wearable devices
 

As a leader in patient monitoring, our vision is to provide fully integrated, medical-grade wearable solutions that connect real-time data and analytics with tools and dashboards, giving clinicians actionable insights.

IntelliVue Guardian enabling technology    


Automated early warning scoring (EWS)    

 

Learn more about this and other advanced monitoring technology, wearables and software that seamlessly combine with enterprise-wide interoperability to get your hospital up and running quickly with automated early warning scoring.

 

Specifications

Sensor technology
ECG electrodes
  • Detects heart rate
3-axis MEMS accelerometer
  • Detects motion
Thermistor
  • Detects skin temperature
Form factor
Size
  • 1mm x 36mm x 8mm
Weight
  • 12g, with integrated sensor module
Adhesive
Gentle Grade
  • Silicone adhesive,
  • recommended for low activity,
  • low perspiration and low humidity levels
Active Grade
  • Hydrocolloid adhesive,
  • recommended for moderate to high activity,
  • moderate perspiration and moderate humidity levels
Battery
Type
  • Zinc air battery (disposable with device)
Life
  • Up to 4 days

  • ¹ The coverage area is the line of sight within 33 feet (10 meters) of the relay device. Beyond the coverage area, the patient needs to carry the relay device in a pouch for continuous or frequent measurement.

