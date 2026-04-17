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MR monitoring
Neonatal LoFlo CO2 with Cannulas (20)
Neonatal LoFlo CO2 with Cannulas (20)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Neonatal LoFlo CO2 with Cannulas (20)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
For monitors configured without Anesthetic Agents option.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
Box of 20
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
866120 (Expression MR200)
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line - HC989803183261 - Philips