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MR monitoring
IP5 Desk Stand
IP5 Desk Stand
Mounting and Stands
MR monitoring
IP5 Desk Stand
Mounting and Stands
MR monitoring
Improves the Expression IP5 865471 ergonomics by allowing flexibility to adjust the viewing angle.
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Technical support
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
IP5
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
3.82 kg w/ box
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.