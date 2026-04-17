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MR monitoring
Wall Arm, 16
Wall Arm, 16
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Wall Arm, 16
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
16-inch, Wall arm with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment for the Expression IP5 and a component of the Portal 5000 Mount (no mounting plates or Portal 5000 desktop mount provided).
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
865471 (Expression IP5) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Use with Philips Supplies
GCX wall channel 9019
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
2.363 kg w/ box
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - IP5 Wall Arm 16\" Mounting and Stands - Philips