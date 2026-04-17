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MR monitoring
Keyboard and Mouse, Wireless
Keyboard and Mouse, Wireless
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Keyboard and Mouse, Wireless
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Non-MRI wireless keyboard and mouse for the Expression Information Portal. Includes keyboard, mouse, batteries, and USB wireless adapter. English language only.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
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at no cost. Register for an account
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.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
865471 (Expression IP5) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
No
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
1.500 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Wireless Keyboard and Mouse MRI Monitoring - Philips