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VM Lithium Ion
VM Lithium Ion
Battery
Batteries
VM Lithium Ion
Battery
Batteries
11.1V Lithium Ion battery for VSi and VS2+ monitor. Minimum shelf life is 6 months.
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Specifications
Accessories Battery
Technology
Lithium Ion
Power
11.1 volt
Rechargeable
Yes
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863264, 863265, 863266, 863275, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279
Product Category
Accessories
Product Type
Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
0.320 kg
Packaging Unit
1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Related products
SureSigns VM1
Philips SureSigns VM1 is a cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to support patient monitor. Designed for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients, it offers SpO₂, heart rate with options for CO₂, and key respiratory measurement parameters.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - VM Lithium Ion Battery Battery - Philips