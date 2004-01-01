Search terms

The Pads Sentry is designed for use in the Philips FR3 carry cases, and provides support for the fast response features available on the Philips SMART Pads III. Once the pouch has been removed from SMART Pads III, they can be inserted into the Pads Sentry making them ready for fast deployment. The Pads Sentry also enables SMART Pads III to be tested when FR3 does its routine self-tests.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 0.113 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

