Search terms

SMART Pads III 5 sets

Pads

Find similar products

SMART Pads III have been streamlined for fast deployment. The time-consuming steps of removing the pads packaging during the initial stages of the response can be eliminated. Also, they can be used on both adults and children (with optional Infant/Child Key) so there's no time wasted changing pad sets. Off-set tabs enable a peel-and-place workflow that is easier and faster to use. When used with a Philips FR3 carry case equipped with a Pads Sentry, SMART Pads III can be pre connected and they will be tested during FR3's routine self-tests. The multifunction SMART Pads III connector is compatible with HeartStart manual defibrillators, and can be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, and synchronized cardioversion as well as defibrillation.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • Any
Conductor Surface Area
  • 80 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 0° - 50°C
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.25 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 5 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • Any
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
See all specifications
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • Any
Conductor Surface Area
  • 80 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 0° - 50°C
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.25 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 5 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

You are entering a Philips Healthcare Australia website
Please select the checkbox

The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).

By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.

Continue Cancel