Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2705A, M2703A, M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1357A, M1364-60001, M2738A, M1365A, M2727A, M2735A, M2720A
Product Category
Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Direct ECG
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.181 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 cable
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
989803137631; 989803137641