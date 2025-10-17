HeartStart Data Messenger

Internet or Intranet
To download Data Messenger and activate it. To forward patient data to Event Review Pro Inbox or HeartStartTelemedicine
Ethernet
To forward HeartStart MRx data through batch LAN data transfers
Bluetooth®
MRx patient data using Bluetooth wireless transfer. Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack. Suggested adapter is IOGEAR Bluetooth 2.1 USB Micro Adapter (model GBU421).
FTP server
To support HeartStart MRx batch LAN data transfers
Infrared (IRdA)
To read patient cases from a HeartStart HS1 or FRx defibrillator.An infrared transceiver or adapter . Philips offers an infrared adapter, product number ACT‐IR.
Card reader
Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.