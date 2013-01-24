Search terms
Combining exceptional 2D and Live 3D image clarity in the same transducer and a host of easy-to-use tools, the iE33 xMATRIX echo system addresses the clinical needs of managing patients with cardiac disease.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
PureWave - the power to image technically difficult patients
Live 3D without hassle
Remote Services increases uptime
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Dual-volume display shows more clinical information
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand