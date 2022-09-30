Search terms

Sep 30, 2022 by Philips
The challenge of disconnected data and devices

Patient and profession discuss

Hospitals and health systems face many challenges:

 
  • In today’s complex hospital environment, identifying actionable patient insights and overcoming cognitive overload are constant challenges for clinicians. 
  • Across the spectrum of medical devices and platforms, interoperability and data access have been problematic, as patient information can be siloed and systems fail to talk to each other.
  • When data isn’t aggregated and presented in a patient-specific context, care teams can’t prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively or efficiently.

How connected devices can inform clinical decision-making

 

Meaningful insights can help give clinicians the confidence to perform at their best, improving their own satisfaction and the patience experience.
 
This requires eliminating data silos, closing gaps in information, automating administrative tasks and delivering actionable insights. And when data is aggregated, analyzed and contextualized, care teams and decision-makers can prioritize and act on clinical decisions more effectively and efficiently, with visibility into:

 

  • Patient status and condition
  • Patient priority based on needs and attention
  • Indications of worsening condition
  • When a patient is ready for a care setting transition

Screening and devices

Finally, devices that talk together​

 

At Philips, we create platforms and solutions that are open, secure and interoperable, where data flows freely from all devices, regardless of manufacturer. With these solutions, care teams can measure, harvest, organize and connect patient information across multiple devices so that data is unified and presented in context to guide decision-making. Our partnerships create solutions that:

 

  • Integrate with the EMR​
  • Create standardized, flexible and scalable infrastructure​
  • Flex up, flex down capability​
  • Are future-focused
  • Use flexible payment models, such as an as-a-Service approach​

