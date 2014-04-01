We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
oStream digital RF receive technology
With oStream, the signals from the coils travel a short analog pathway to the ADC at the magnet, and the signal is digitized right at the magnet in the scanning room. The digital signal is transferred from the magnet to the image reconstructor via a fiber optic cable enabling lossless data transmission.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.