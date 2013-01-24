

“Before NerveVIEW, diagnosis by MRI alone was sometimes difficult, unless there was a strong suspicion based on clinical symptoms,” says Shoji Yabuki, MD, DMSc, Orthopedic surgeon at Fukushima Medical University School of Medicine. “This is why we routinely perform selective lumbosacral radiculography (nerve root block) and x-ray in such cases. However, radiculography can only depict nerves as far as the contrast agent reaches. When a nerve is distorted by compression, the contrast agent will not pass through this compressed area, preventing us from evaluating the full nerve compression.”

“In such case, we would then browse through axial T2-weighted MR images slice by slice and mentally reconstruct the actual situation based on both radiculography and MRI. Fortunately, NerveVIEW can now very well show nerve courses and presence of nerve compression or edema in one single image series.”

“We have often seen NerveVIEW directly depict details of the nerve compression that were not observed by radiculography. Therefore, we think that with NerveVIEW we can reduce the number of invasive examinations, especially for some patients with lumbar plexus symptoms.”