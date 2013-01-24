Meet Wisp, a nasal mask from Philips Respironics that offers comfort, performance and style. Wisp combines the performance of a nasal mask with the style of a nasal pillows mask.
Wisp features a unique, compact design that is created for maximum comfort. The ‘tip-of-the-nose’ cushion is designed to sit below your nose bridge, making minimal contact with your face while creating a superior seal. Wisp’s sleek design eliminates the need for a forehead pad, offering you a better field of vision.
With multiple cushion sizes included with the mask, we’ve taken the guesswork out of finding the fit that’s right for you.