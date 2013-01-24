Home
Finding the right fit
Meet Pico

Practical Innovation

Achieving the right fit with Pico is easy

 

Follow the instructions below to achieve the right fit for your Pico sleep apnoea mask. Or watch the instructional video

 
Fitting the Pico mask
Fitting the Pico mask
phone
Contact us by phone for immediate assistance.
Phone: 1800 668 797
Hours: Monday-Friday,
8:30am - 6:00pm (AWST, UCT+8)
Pico fitting guide

Before putting on the mask, make sure the cushion fits the width of your nose without blocking your nostrils. The top of the cushion may sit between the bridge and tip of your nose.
Disconnect the headgear clips by twisting them away from the frame like a key and undo the headgear tab by peeling it away from the headgear strap..
Pull the headgear on over your head and gently place the cushion over your nose.
Now, while holding the mask in place, connect the headgear clips by pressing onto the mask frame.
Adjust the top and bottom straps by pulling the tabs back evenly. The mask should rest lightly on your nose. Do not over-tighten. The headgear should fit loose and comfortable.
Next, connect Pico to the flexible tubing that came with your sleep therapy device. Some air leaking is normal. Adjust the side headgear straps to reduce leaks around your eyes.
Assume different sleeping positions. Move around until comfortable. If there are any excessive air leaks, make final adjustments while lying down.
phone
Contact us by phone for immediate assistance.
Phone: 1300 766 488
Hours: Monday-Friday,
8:30am - 6:00pm AEST
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

