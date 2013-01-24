The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that looks and feels smaller, lighter and less intimidating... because it is. In fact, Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design that makes it beautifully simple to use. And, Amara gives you both gel and silicon cushion options to determine your comfort preference.
From diagnosis through on-going care, Philips Respironics has The Answer: a comprehensive portfolio of masks and services designed to promote better health for you. With our one “click” design, Amara delivers performance and ease of use. With Amara, when it’s right, it just clicks.
