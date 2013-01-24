Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Overview
amara masthead

Amara full face mask

Choose your perfect fit

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
shopping cart white 50px
Shop for sleep and respiratory care products
Buy online

When it's right, it just clicks

Amara without headgear

 

The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that looks and feels smaller, lighter and less intimidating... because it is. In fact, Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design that makes it beautifully simple to use. And, Amara gives you both gel and silicon cushion options to determine your comfort preference.

 

  • Gel and silicone cushion options for your choice of comfort
  • 60% fewer parts than the leading full face mask*
  • Easy to clean, easy to use

 

From diagnosis through on-going care, Philips Respironics has The Answer: a comprehensive portfolio of masks and services designed to promote better health for you. With our one “click” design, Amara delivers performance and ease of use. With Amara, when it’s right, it just clicks.

 

*Data on file

phone
Contact us by phone for immediate assistance.
Phone: 1800 668 797
Hours: Monday-Friday,
8:30am - 6:00pm (AWST, UCT+8)
Buy here

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand