Amara View sleep apnoea mask

Enjoy the view

Full face mask offering comfort,
performance and an open field of vision

Amara View
Amara View

Amara View’s under-the-nose placement makes it the only leading full face mask designed to not cause red marks on the bridge of your nose.

 

  • Innovative design prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge*
  • The smallest and lightest† of all leading full face masks
  • Widest field of vision of all leading full face masks*
  • Enables wearing glasses, reading, and watching TV
  • No bulky cushion and frame in front of your face and eyes
Internal testing; *data on file
†Without quick release tube

I understand

