The CFO as architect of healthcare value

Fast-financing terms check list

Leases : With leasing, the equipment is supplied for a fixed fee for the duration of the term, which is aligned to the economic life of the equipment, sales tax is paid upon each instalment, ownership is maintained by the leasing provider (lessor) allowing the customer flexibility at the end of the financing term.





Extended payment terms or installed payments: This is where the equipment is purchased over time and held as security for the tenure with a transfer of ownership upon final payment, sales tax is due up front although may also be financed as part of the arrangement. The benefit is: acquire now, pay later.





Debt financing: This is essentially a money loan and is suitable for soft costs such as building refurbishment works, software, working capital etc.





Export credit agency backed finance: An export credit agency offers trade finance and other services to facilitate domestic companies' international exports. Most countries have ECAs that provide loans, loan guarantees and insurance to help eliminate the uncertainty of exporting to other countries. This can allow the customer to gain financing where either not previously possible or at a lower cost.





Distributor financing: In some countries where there are greater levels of indirect sales, the cashflows of a company's distributors can be financed to allow for extended credit terms and their ability to manage cashflows or hold stock.





Subscription models: Many subscription models do not involve financing - such as providing software licensing; however, hybrid models can be set up where there is a component of financing such as an embedded lease or extended payment term.





Performance based solutions: Usage based, outcomes based, gain sharing, device as a service. These solutions in general contain an embedded lease with an alternate risk profile such as variability owing to usage levels.





Configured: Configured solutions, e.g. Philips Managed Equipment Services are bespoke financing solutions that contain a number of financing instruments ranging from the simplest of embedded leases, to debt financing and subscription models.





Configured solutions, e.g. Philips Managed Equipment Services are bespoke financing solutions that contain a number of financing instruments ranging from the simplest of embedded leases, to debt financing and subscription models. Tailored: Hybrid public-private, customer partnership funding involves a combination of all the above including equity backed financing.