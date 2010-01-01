Home
      Bringing a century of
      healthcare expertise to
      oral care innovation


      Philips creates solutions that help your patients live their healthiest life.

      Patient-centric solutions for outstanding results


      We help patients achieve their oral care goals through innovation built upon evidence-based dentistry.
      Power toothbrushes

      Power toothbrushes

      Interdental cleaning

      Interdental cleaning

      Whitening

      Whitening

      Brush heads

      Brush heads

      Together, we
      make life better

      A message to our dental professional community

      Our mission to improve lives has never had greater meaning. Along with facing new challenges of continuing to provide patient care, you need to find ways to care for yourself and those around you.

       

      Philips is here to support you as a dental professional. 

      Listening to your needs, helping you empower patients to practise healthy routines and habits, and offering a platform for continuing education and to exchange insights with your fellow dental professionals.

       

      The way we take care of one another might be changing but we know your heart is right where it has always been: with those who need you most.

       

      Together, we make life better.
      Please contact our Customer Service team on 1800 621 448 
      For Sonicare orders contact Henry Schein Customer Service team on 1300 65 88 22 
        Continue to grow with our free CPD courses

        Stay engaged with the dental community and earn CPD points while you prepare to return to the office. For more information on upcoming courses, please register to our database below.
        Support the home care needs of your patients

        Download these helpful educational materials and share them with your patients via email and social media (with the assets provided) to help them maintain healthy habits at home.
        Printable materials
        Download image (.jpg) 5 homecare tips
        731.0 KB
        Home care tips 1
        Download image (.jpg) homecare tips
        469.0 KB
        Home care tips 2
        Downloadable digital assets
        Download image (.jpg) social post
        7.51 MB
        Facebook/Instagram posts
        Download image (.jpg) social post
        474.0 KB
        Facebook/Instagram posts
        Download image (.jpg) social email
        547.0 KB
        Email content
        News

        Learn how Philips is responding to COVID-19 and explore our relevant solutions and services.
        Spotlight

        New evidence supporting solutions for a range of patient needs


        All-new peer-reviewed published journals feature the latest clinical studies supporting advanced Philips solutions for gingival health, orthodontic care, oral malodor and whitening treatments.


        Featured studies from:

        • Special Issue of The Journal of Clinical Dentistry®

        • Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry

        • Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry

         
        Innovation guided by evidence-based dentistry seminar visual

        Innovation guided by
        evidence-based dentistry

        Your partner in
        oral-systemic education


        Philips is dedicated to patient education around oral health and its effects on overall health.*
        * While current research has not established causation, the correlations are notable
        patient-avatar
        Not a dental professional?
