Interdental
Interdental
Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
View product
Philips Sonicare
AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
HX8381/01
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I tell which model of Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
Can I use other brands of mouthwash with my AirFloss?
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How do I use my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
Show more
Show less
Troubleshooting
Other faults (4)
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir door has fallen off.
My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
Functionality (1)
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is less powerful
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss does not turn on
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
