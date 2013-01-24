Home
    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6631/01
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Protects gum health Protects gum health Protects gum health
      Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6631/01
      Protects gum health

      Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush, while offering your most comfortable brushing experience

      Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

        Protects gum health

        *more than manual brushing

        • 1 mode
        • 3 intensity settings
        • 1 brush head
        Protects gum health

        Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

        With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can both protect and maintain gum health

        Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

        With three customisable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

        Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

        Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

        The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

        SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

        This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 3 Series gum health
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults gum health
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Persian Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 6X more plaque than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Protects gum health
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode