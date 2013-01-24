  • 2yrs warranty

    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning in seconds.*
      Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6032
      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

        • 2-pack
        • Compact size
        • Click-on
        • Kid-friendly clean
        Age 3+

        Age 3+

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 3+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in bigger, standard size for Kids Age 7+.

        Superior cleaning maximizes every second

        Superior cleaning maximizes every second

        Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Sonicare for Kids compact

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • for Kids

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          Blue & Red
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Compact

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush