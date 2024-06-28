Search terms

      This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

      Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

      Interactive education display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch

      OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

      Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favorite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps .

      Anti-glare toughened glass

      Anti-glare, anti-reflection, 7 MoH hardness.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Built-in ambient light sensor

      Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

      Palm rejection

      Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.

      Advanced IR touch

      Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.

      Wireless presentations

      Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps, onto the Philips Interactive Collaboration display.

      Whiteboard application

      The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

      Cast directly from any device

      Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        • SPDIF
        Video input
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        • USB 2.0 ( x1)
        • USB 3.0 (x4)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x2)
        External control
        • RS232C (in) D-Sub9
        • RJ45 x2
        Bluetooth
        BT5.2

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        218.44  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        86  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)[mm]
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 13
        OS UI resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x16 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        180  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1957  mm
        Set Height
        1159.9  mm
        Set Depth
        95.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.05  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        45.67  inch
        Wall Mount
        800 x 600 mm,M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.94  inch
        Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
        16.6mm (L/R/T) / 45.0mm (B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        75  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        165.35  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        59.2  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        130.51  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 5000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • MPEG
        • HEAAC

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        Multi-Core Mali-G52
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        2.4/5GHz

      • Accessories

        Accessories
        • Power code(US, UK, EU)
        • HDMI cable
        • USB A to B
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • 2 pcs stylus
        • Quick start guide
        • Wall mount

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL
        • EnergyStar 8.0

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        50 simultaneous touch points(depending on application)
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

