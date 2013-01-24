Home
    Video Wall Display

    55BDL3005X/00
      Video Wall Display

      55BDL3005X/00
      Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

      Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

      Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

      Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

        Go big

        Versatile videowall display.

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 500cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

        Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

        Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

        Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 2160p, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component BNC (x3)
          • Composite (Share component Y)
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Convenience

          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          3.5 mm
          Bezel width
          Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
          Set Width
          1213.4  mm
          Set Height
          684.2  mm
          Set Depth
          107.65  mm
          Product weight
          26.5  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm
          Product weight (lb)
          58.42  lb
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.23  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          26.93  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          47.77  inch

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          Universal (AC 100 - 240V) Current: 2.5 A
          Consumption (On mode)
          155 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Comsumption (Max)
          320 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • IR cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
          • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
          • Thumbscrew (8pcs)
          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • DVI-D cable
          • Edge alignment pins
          • RS232 cable

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • GOST
          • EPEAT
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • DVI-D cable
        • Edge alignment pins
        • RS232 cable

