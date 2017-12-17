Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Captivate your audience Captivate your audience Captivate your audience
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL3002H/75

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Captivate your audience

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      See all benefits

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Similar products

      See all H-Line series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Signage Solutions
      - {discount-value}

      Signage Solutions

      H-Line Display

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Captivate your audience

      With an ultra large screen experience

      • 75"
      • 3000 cd/m²
      • Ultra HD
      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      3000 nit brightness for high ambient light applications

      Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 3000 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        • HDMI (x2)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M (8 bits)
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        SVA

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        368  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1242.2  mm
        Product weight
        35.8  kg
        Set Height
        713  mm
        Set Depth
        137.9  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.43  inch
        Bezel width
        15.6 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        78.94  lb
        Smart insert width
        100  mm
        Smart insert height
        200  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • RS232 cable
        • Edge alignment plates
        Included Accessories
        RS232 daisy-chain cable
        Optional accessories
        • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
        • Table top stand

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable
      • Edge alignment plates
      • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
      • Optional accessories: Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.