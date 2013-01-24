Home
    Professional TV

    50HFL5014/12
    One step ahead
    • One step ahead One step ahead One step ahead
      Professional TV

      50HFL5014/12

      One step ahead

      With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

        Professional TV

        One step ahead

        With Chromecast built-in

        • 50" MediaSuite
        • powered by Android™

        Android updates. Always the latest functionality

        Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile, and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

        Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen

        Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

        Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

        With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.

        Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

        Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

        Analytics on-board. Get stats on what's being watched

        From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.

        AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

        Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

        CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

        CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience

        Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          126  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          50  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Android TV

          Memory size(Flash)
          16GB*
          OS
          Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • OTT App Channels

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wifi-Direct

        • Connectivity Rear

          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          External power
          12V, max 1.5A
          External Control
          RJ-48
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          USB1
          USB 3.0
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          • Subtitles
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Sharing
          • Chromecast built-in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Apps
          • Google Play Store
          • Cloud-based Apps
          • AppControl
          Your brand
          • Customizable Home Screen
          • Customizable Welcome App
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          • CMND&Create
          • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • CMND&Create
          • TV Group management
          CMND&Check-In
          • Guest Name
          • Guest Language
          • Messages
          • Bill on TV
          • Express Checkout
          Integrated services
          5 Day Weather Forecast
          Languages
          Guest language control
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Themed lists
          Remote Control
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          Control
          • JEDI Native Android TV Control
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          • Securemedia
          Power control
          • Quick Start Mode
          • Auto Power ON
          • WoLAN
          • WoWLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          • Picture Style
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Edge Stand
          • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
          • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          49  W
          Annual energy consumption
          72  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1128  mm
          Set Height
          655  mm
          Set Depth
          80,5/86  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1128  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          715  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          214,5  mm
          Product weight
          11.3  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          11.6  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 200 x 200 mm
          • M6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC