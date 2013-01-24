Home
    Professional TV

    50HFL4014/12
    • Flexible control Flexible control Flexible control
      Surprise and delight with a professional Full HD IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

      Surprise and delight with a professional Full HD IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

      Surprise and delight with a professional Full HD IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

        Flexible control

        Pro System TV

        • PrimeSuite
        • Full HD

        Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

        Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

        MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

        Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

        IPTV. Provide channels over IP. Install your own UI

        Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation-whether you're personalizing your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

        CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          • LED Full HD
          • D-LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          126  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          50  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast

        • Connectivity Rear

          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          External Control
          RJ-48
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
          • ARC (HDMI2)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          • Subtitles
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Apps
          YouTube
          Your brand
          • Customizable Home Screen
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          • CMND&Create
          • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
          • Welcome Logo
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • CMND&Create
          • TV Group management
          CMND&Check-In
          • Guest Name
          • Guest Language
          Languages
          Guest language control
          Clock
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Remote Control
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          Control
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          Power control
          • Quick Start Mode
          • Auto Power ON
          • WoLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          • Picture Style
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          • Headphone Detection
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Edge Stand
          • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
          • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          48  W
          Annual energy consumption
          71  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1128  mm
          Set Height
          655  mm
          Set Depth
          82/86  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1128  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          715  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          214,5  mm
          Product weight
          11.3  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          11.6  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 200 x 200 mm
          • M6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.