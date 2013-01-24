Home
    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    43BDL4031D/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    Inform. Effortlessly.
      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      43BDL4031D/00

      Inform. Effortlessly.

      Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Inform. Effortlessly.

      Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity.

      Inform. Effortlessly.

      Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Inform. Effortlessly.

      Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity.

        Inform. Effortlessly.

        Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

        • 43"
        • Edge-lit LED
        • Full HD
        • 450cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.4902 x 0.4902 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 Million
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 2160p, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x1)

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Lockable
          • Hidden
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DVI
          Picture in picture
          PIP

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
          Set Width
          965.0  mm
          Set Height
          559.3  mm
          Set Depth
          45.5  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          37.99  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          22.02  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.79  inch
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400mm, M6
          Product weight
          10.41  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          22.95  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -10 ~ 50  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          0 ~ 100% (without condensation)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          120W( max)
          Mains power
          AC (100 ~ 240 V) , 2.5A
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          65  W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          Included Accessories
          • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
          • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
          • M3 screw (x1)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • SD card cover (x1)
          • Thumb Screw (x8)
          Stand
          BM05922 (Universal Stand-L)(Option)

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • EAC
          • FCC, Class A
          • PSB
          • UL/cUL
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 8.0

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide

