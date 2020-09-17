Governments and international organizations are already recommending filtration in addition to ventilation to help minimize COVID-19 transmission indoors(1)
Philips air purifiers filter ultrafine particles 800x smaller than PM2.5, including aerosols and viruses.(2)
Philips teams up with experts to study air purification impact on indoor virus aerosol levels; plans to verify devices' efficacy at filtering SARS-CoV-2 from the air.Learn more
Get cleaner, healthier indoor air without using harsh chemicals. Philips air purifiers use the VitaShield Intelligent Purification System (IPS) to filter up to 99.97% of particles (including viruses, allergens, particles, bacteria and odors). Almost nothing escapes the VitaShield IPS sensor.
AeraSense is cutting-edge air purification technology that identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM 2.5. AeraSense notices every slight change in indoor air conditions—and automatically adjusts the air purifier to deliver cleaner air. Numerical feedback and an LED color ring show air quality in real time.
Philips Air Purifiers employ NanoProtect HEPA filters. These filters deliver 99.97% particle removal at 0.003µm. NanoProtect HEPA uses a combination of mechanical and electrostatic filtering, where mechanical action catches the bigger particles and electrostatic action is used to capture the smaller particles. This filter design enables optimum size, better air circulation, increased speed of air cleaning (CADR), lower energy consumption.
Breathe easy: App connectivity* brings quality indoor air right to your fingertips. Experience centralized control of your air purifiers—along with visibility to both indoor and outdoor air quality anytime, anywhere.
*Available for some models.
AC2887/70
AC3033
AC3039
AC2939/70
CADR – Clean Air Delivery Rate is the absolute cleaned amount of air cleaned by an air purifier in time period (often expressed in cubic feet per minute) , we measure this as the combination of airflow and filtration efficiency.
CADR helps you to understand how fast an air purifier can clean a room, higher CADR in a room will result in faster cleaning leading and/or to lower concentration of pollutants in the air
HEPA-13 / H13 is a known industry standard in air filters that follow EU standard EN1822.
Certified HEPA-13 filters are guaranteed to deliver 99.95% air purification at MPPS, as per European standard. MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). HEPA-13 standard has however a couple of important limitations. One of them is that it doesn’t consider rate of air purification (measured by CADR as per industry standards), which is arguably much more important in every-day real-life consumer situations.
Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters provide 99.97% filter efficiency at 0.003µm. The faster the air purification rate (CADR), the better the protection against hazardous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. Based on this, NanoProtect HEPA filters are expected to do a better job than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters in every-day real-life consumer situations, cleaning the air faster with a more optimum design size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs, thus lower total cost of ownership for our intended consumers.
We recommend placing the filter into a disposable bag and following the good practice to wash your hands afterwards for at least 20 seconds and follow the advice of your local health authorities for handling potentially infected surface.
A 20 seconds hand washing period would then also be included for filter cleaning step.
|
Pollutant
|
HEPA filter efficiency [%]
|
Test method
|
Viruses
|
> 99.9%
|
Airmid test (i.e. H1N1)
|
House dust mite
|
> 99.99%
|
OFI Vienna filter test
|
Cat dander
|
> 99.99%
|
OFI Vienna filter test
|
Birch pollen
|
> 99.99%
|
OFI Vienna filter test
|
Mold spores
|
> 99.99%
|
OFI Vienna filter test with Cladosporium cladosporioide spores
|
0.3 μm particles
|
> 99.97%
|
IUTA test
|
0.003 μm particles
|
> 99.97%
|
IUTA test
(1) An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
(2) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
(3) Filters particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air that passes through the filter. Tested with staphylococcus and Influenza A (H1N1).